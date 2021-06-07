What's happening...

ShowBuzzDaily television ratings website folds

June 7, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ShowbuzzDaily.com website has officially folded. The Mitch Metcalf/Salem Twitter account revealed today that the site has lost its access to the television ratings. As such, the decision has been made to discontinue the website.

Powell’s POV: ShowBuzz had some major technical issues that has prevented the site from being updated since May 12. The loss of the television ratings was the death blow for the site, which is a real shame, as it has been a very popular source of television ratings over the years. All the best to the folks behind the site and here’s hoping that someone will launch an alternative page with the ratings information.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.