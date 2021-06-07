ShowBuzzDaily television ratings website folds

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The ShowbuzzDaily.com website has officially folded. The Mitch Metcalf/Salem Twitter account revealed today that the site has lost its access to the television ratings. As such, the decision has been made to discontinue the website.

Powell’s POV: ShowBuzz had some major technical issues that has prevented the site from being updated since May 12. The loss of the television ratings was the death blow for the site, which is a real shame, as it has been a very popular source of television ratings over the years. All the best to the folks behind the site and here’s hoping that someone will launch an alternative page with the ratings information.

A sad final update: in addition to our ongoing technical issues, we’ve lost access to the ratings we’d been able to provide on https://t.co/48CQBQzLQo. Therefore, we’re sorry to say that the site is officially done. (For those who are wondering, the situations were unrelated.) — Mitch Metcalf/Salem (@ShowBuzzDaily) June 7, 2021

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our devoted, enthusiastic and sometimes contentious readers for their support over the years. — Mitch Metcalf/Salem (@ShowBuzzDaily) June 7, 2021