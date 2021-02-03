MLW Fusion preview: Baklei Brawl, MLW Tag Title match 

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krugger in a Baklei Brawl.

-Los Parks vs. TJP and Bu Ku Dao for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Jordan Oliver vs. a member of the Sentai Death Squad.

-Followup to former NBA referee Tim Donaghy helping Richard Holliday beat Savio Vega in last night’s strap match.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also hyping appearances by Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, and the Von Erichs, plus Salina de la Renta’s public negotiation on behalf of Azteca Underground Inc. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.