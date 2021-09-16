AEW Rampage TV taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for Friday’s show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
We are looking for reports from all major pro wrestling tapings and live events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, send an email to dotnetjason@gmail.com
AEW Rampage TV Taping
Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
Report by Dot Net reader David Sisson
1. Pentagon El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeated The Butcher and The Blade to retain the AEW Tag Titles.
2. Ana Jay defeated The Bunny.
Ruby Soho and Brit Baker had an in-ring face to face segment.
3. Miro defeated Fuego Del Sol to retain the TNT Championship.
Be the first to comment