AEW Rampage TV taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for Friday’s show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

Report by Dot Net reader David Sisson

1. Pentagon El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix defeated The Butcher and The Blade to retain the AEW Tag Titles.

2. Ana Jay defeated The Bunny.

Ruby Soho and Brit Baker had an in-ring face to face segment.

3. Miro defeated Fuego Del Sol to retain the TNT Championship.