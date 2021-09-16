Dark Side of the Ring returns on Vice tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary focuses on the “The Plane Ride From Hell.” The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. The official preview reads: “A private 757 flight descends into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clash with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals.”

Powell’s POV: The Plane Ride From Hell occurred on May 5, 2002 when the WWE crew was traveling home from Europe. It’s a wild story and this should be a good episode. Vice is currently running a marathon of past Dark Side of the Ring episodes along with an airing of HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary leading up to tonight’s premiere. Next week’s episode will focus on “The Double Life of Chris Kanyon.”