What's happening...

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano share a fun gender reveal for their first child

September 16, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT stars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano released a gender reveal video for their first child. The couple announced LeRae’s pregnancy on August 12.

Powell’s POV: It’s a boy! Gargano also noted that he and LeRae are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. Congratulations to the happy couple.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.