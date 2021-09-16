Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano share a fun gender reveal for their first child

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
NXT stars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano released a gender reveal video for their first child. The couple announced LeRae’s pregnancy on August 12.
Pink or Blue?#SexReveal #BabyWrestling @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/mwcZZMWbsR
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 16, 2021
Powell’s POV: It’s a boy! Gargano also noted that he and LeRae are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. Congratulations to the happy couple.
