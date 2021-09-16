Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano share a fun gender reveal for their first child

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT stars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano released a gender reveal video for their first child. The couple announced LeRae’s pregnancy on August 12.

Powell’s POV: It’s a boy! Gargano also noted that he and LeRae are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. Congratulations to the happy couple.