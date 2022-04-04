WWE Raw in Dallas (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, John Zandig, Chelsea Green, Lance Storm, Russ Francis, Ryan Mitchell, Joe Stecher, “Chief” Jay Strongbow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center with the night after WrestleMania 38 edition. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at the new start time of 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of WrestleMania 38 weekend at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Dallas, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Boston, and WWE Smackdown in Milwaukee. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-John Zandig (John Corson) is 51 today.

-Chelsea Green is 31 today.

-The late Joe Stecher was born on April 4, 1893. He died at age 80 on March 29, 1974.

-Russ Francis is 69. Best known for his days in the NFL, Francis was the son of promoter Ed Francis, and worked the WrestleMania 2 battle royal along with matches for the AWA.

-Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm (Lance Evers) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Ryan Mitchell (Ryan Mader) turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late “Chief” Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-The late Ron Starr (Bobby Nutt) was born on April 3, 1951. He died of a collapsed lung at age 66 on June 8, 2017.