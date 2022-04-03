04/03 WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two audio review: Powell, Barnett, and Pruett review Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Unified WWE Championship, RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match, Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Unified WWE Championship, RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match, Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, and more (69:27)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 38 Night Two audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.