WrestleMania 38 Night Two Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

April 3, 2022

WrestleMania 38 Night Two Poll: Grade the overall show
A – Great Show
B – Good Show
C – Average Show
D – Disappointing Show
F – Awful Show

WrestleMania 38 Night Two Poll: Vote for the best match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Unified WWE Championship
RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Titles
Edge vs. AJ Styles
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee
Carmella and Zelina vs. Banks and Naomi vs. Ripley and Morgan vs. Baszler and Natalya
Kofi Kingston and King Woods vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
