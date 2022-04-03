WrestleMania 38 results: Powell’s live review of night two with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Unified WWE Championship, RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Titles, Edge vs. AJ Styles, Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match, Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two

Aired April 3, 2022 live on Peacock and pay-per-view

Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

Ring announcer Mike Rome introduced Jessie James Decker, who sang “America the Beautiful” while a pianist played on the stage…

Powell’s POV: Decker wins the “America the Beautiful” battle over WrestleMania Saturday performer Brantley Gilbert, and it wasn’t even close. There were no matches on the kickoff show again today.

Mark Wahlberg hosted the WrestleMania video package… Jimmy Smith welcomed viewers to the show…

Triple H made his entrance dressed in a suit to Motorhead’s “The Game” and received a big reaction from the live crowd. He walked to the edge of the ramp and smiled, then yelled as he walked down the ramp with a water bottle in hand. He stopped and hugged Gable Steveson, who was in the front row.

Triple H stood on the ring apron and spat water for another big pop from the crowd. He looked out at the crowd and smiled before entering the ring. Triple H stood on the middle rope and played to the crowd. He dropped into the ring and patted his chest while pointing to the fans. The crowd roared once his music stopped playing.

A “thank you, Hunter” chant broke out. Triple H responded with the “too sweet” hand gesture. The crowd continued to cheer for him. “I just wanted to come out here to say thank you,” Triple H said. “And to show you my love in the best way I know how. Welcome to WrestleMania!” Pyro shot off on the stage.

Triple H left his boots and the microphone in the ring. He went to ringside and hugged what I assume were his daughters. Corey Graves spoke on commentary and said he would be remiss if he didn’t say thank you to Triple H…

Powell’s POV: A WrestleMania moment. Triple H appeared at the NXT Stand & Deliver event and hugged Tommaso Ciampa on Saturday. This moment was all about Triple H and it was cool to see him looking good after his life threatening health issues.

Gable Steveson was introduced by Mike Rome, and he waved to the fans…

Entrances for the Raw Tag Title match took place with RK-Bro out first to Randy Orton’s music. The Raw broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in from ringside. Riddle kicked off his flip flips and the animated birds flew. The Street Profits were out next and solo cups fell from above them on the stage. Alpha Academy was out last. Otis kicked some of the cups. Brief clips aired of the build to the match…

1. “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis for the Raw Tag Titles. Riddle, Ford, and Gable started the match. Ford backhanded Gable to start. Gable performed an early German suplex on Ford, but Riddle broke up the pin. The tag partners entered and wrestlers were tossed to ringside. Otis was the last man standing.

Ford performed an early dive over the ring post onto most of the other wrestlers on the floor. Gable followed with a moonsault from the top rope onto the pile of wrestlers below. Back inside the ring, Gable and Otis performed a clothesline into a German suplex on Riddle. Gable delivered his awesome thank you to the crowd. Otis worked over Riddle while Ford was still down at ringside.

Gable checked in and continued to work over Riddle. Gable performed a dragon screw leg whip on Riddle. Ford returned and dropkicked Ford. Gable monkey-flipped Ford, who tagged in Dawkins shortly thereafter. Dawkins performed a running back elbow on Gable, then performed suplexes on Riddle and Gable. Dawkins covered Riddle, but Otis tagged in and splashed both of them to break up the pin.

Orton took a hot tag and performed powerslammed Ford. Orton went for a Draping DDT, but Ford pulled him to ringside. Orton side slammed Ford onto the broadcast table, then did the same to Gable. Back in the ring, Orton and Riddle performed stereo Draping DDTs on Ford and Dawkins and then played to the crowd for a big pop. Orton and Riddle both struck the Viper’s Pose, but Gable and Otis pulled them to ringside.

In the ring, Otis blasted Dawkins with a back elbow. Otis held up Ford and then Gable performed a bulldog from the top rope in a Steiner Brothers tribute that led to a near fall. The Profits battled back. Dawkins put Gable on his shoulders and then Ford performed a Blockbuster from the top rope for a good near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Riddle tried to return to the ring, but Dawkins sent him back to ringside.

Orton went for an RKO on Dawkins, who stuffed it and then gave him a spinebuster. Dawkins dove onto Otis on the floor. Ford went up top. Riddle springboard and hit Ford with an RKO on the way down. Gable leapt from the ropes and was hit with an RKO from Orton on the way down…

“RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle defeated The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in 11:30 to retain for the Raw Tag Titles.

After the match, The Profits entered the ring and fist-bumped Orton and Riddle, then handed them solo cups and poured some of their own drinks into their cups. As they were about to drink, the Profits stopped them and pointed to ringside.

Gable Steveson entered the ring. The Profits poured him a drink. They did a countdown to a toast, but Chad Gable returned and knocked the drink out of Steveson’s hand. Steveson removed his shirt. Gable got a mic and tried to speak, but Steveson ripped the mic out of his hand. Gable got it back and said Steveson was just getting started, so he had a lesson for him. Steveson grabbed Gable and suplexed him. Steveson went to ringside and had the toast with Orton, Riddle, and the Profits…

Powell’s POV: A really good, fun opening match. They could have given these teams another ten minutes and I wouldn’t have complained. The post match angle was well received. I assume that Gable Steveson’s arrival is going to lead to a name change for Chad Gable. If so, I cast my unofficial vote for Chad Alpha as his new name.

Highlights aired from WrestleMania Saturday…