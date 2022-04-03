WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night two pre-show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WrestleMania 38 Night Two Kickoff Show
Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium
Streamed April 3, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network, and WWE social media pages
The show will begin at 5CT/6ET…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WrestleMania 38 Night Two Kickoff Show
Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium
Streamed April 3, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network, and WWE social media pages
The show will begin at 5CT/6ET…
Be the first to comment