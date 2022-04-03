GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2” results: Vetter’s review of The Clusterf— battle royal, Minoru Suzuki vs. Effy, Matt Cardona vs. Chris Dickinson, Biff Busick vs. Tony Deppen, and Mike Bailey vs. Jordan Oliver

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 2”

Streamed on FITE TV

April 1, 2022 in Dallas, Texas

GCW was back in the large industrial-sized room with a crowd of 700 to 1,000 people. The commentary team was Dave Prazak and Kevin Gill. This event took place at midnight — after WWE Smackdown, the ROH PPV, the Impact Multiverse of Matches, and the New Japan event. The crowd certainly wasn’t acting like it was late.

The show opened with Joey Janela sitting on a street corner smoking a cigarette and complaining about being overlooked. He said he will enter the Clusterf— match later…

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green walked to ringside to boos. Cardona reminded everyone that he won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania six years ago. He riled up the crowd…

1. Chris Dickinson (w/Missy Hyatt) defeated Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) at 12:35. Dickinson overpowered Cardorna, so Cardona bailed to the floor and stalled. In the ring, Dickinson flipped Cardona through a door set up in the corner at 7:30, and the crowd cheered. Dickinson hit a series of clotheslines, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Cardona hit a spear for a nearfall at 10:00.

The valets argued at ringside. Dickinson hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Cardona hit a low blow, then a legdrop, for a believable nearfall. Chelesea entered the ring, but she accidentally hit Matt with a loaded purse. Dickinson clotheslined Chelsea, then performed a Razor’s Edge-style overhead powerbomb on Cardona. Dickinson stacked them on top of each other and pinned both. Fun match, and the crowd was engaged throughout.

2. Tony Deppen defeated Biff Busick (f/k/a Oney Lorcan) at 11:36. The announcers talked about how Busick has wrestled several times this weekend, including a memorable loss to Jon Moxley in Bloodsport. They hit stiff chops, then they brawled to the floor. Busick accidentally chopped the ringpost, and Deppen stomped on the hand. In the ring, Busick applied a head scissorslock at 5:00. They traded stiff blows. Deppen hit a kneedrop to the head for a nearfall at 6:30.

Lorcan hit a half-and-half suplex. Deppen hit a flip dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Deppen hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall at 9:00, and the crowd chanted “This is awesome!” They traded STIFF forearms and chops. Deppen went back to working the arm and hand, and he applied a keylock, but Busick wouldn’t tap out. Busick hit some running European Uppercuts. However, Deppen caught him, hit a snap German Suplex, then a Shining Wizard kick to the face, to score the clean pin. Very good match.

3. Mike Bailey defeated Jordan Oliver at 9:57. How many matches did Bailey have over two days? This makes five I’ve seen. Bailey hit a brainbuster seconds into the match, then double knee drop to the gut. Oliver hit a dive to the floor at 2:00, and they brawled on the floor. In the ring, Bailey hit several Yes Kicks to Oliver’s chest. They traded hard chops and slaps. Oliver nailed an enziguri and a German release suplex, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 6:00.

Bailey hit a moonsault from the corner to the floor. This is really good action; Oliver has improved so much from when I first saw him in MLW a few years ago. They traded slaps and kicks while fighting on the ring apron, and Oliver hit a superkick. Bailey hit his moonsault kneedrop on the ring apron!

In the ring, Oliver hit a standing Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Bailey went for a top-rope flip, but Oliver caught him and hit a stunner, then a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall. Bailey hit a spin kick to the head, then his modified One-Winged Angel for the clean pin. Wow, that was really, really good.

Effy cut a backstage promo, encouraging everyone to watch his “Big Gay Brunch” on Sunday morning.

4. Minoru Suzuki defeated Effy at 9:31. Like Bailey, this is the fifth match I’ve seen Sukuzi have in a two-day span. Suzuki invited Effy to kiss him on the cheek, but as Effy leaned forward, Minoru slapped him across the face. The crowd chanted “Effy likes it!” Effy pranced around the ring. They brawled to the floor, and Effy let Suzuki hit some chops. Effy hit a chop and Minoru completely no-sold it. They re-entered the ring at 5:00, and Suzuki worked over the left arm, wrist and fingers.

Effy tied up Suzuki in the ropes, and Gill called it “The gay-rantula.” Effy bit Suzuki’s nipple; never seen that before. Effy planted a big kiss on Suzuki, and the crowd chanted, “Holy shit!” Suzuki slapped him across the face, hit the Gotch-style piledriver, and scored the pin. Very fun match, and certainly memorable.

5. The Clusterf—-. This is a Royal Rumble, but pinfalls and submissions, leaving the building, and death, cause eliminations. Yes, “death,” and that got a pop. The match is known for having an absurd number of participants who can come from any promotion. Also, wrestlers come out at uneven intervals.

Joey Janela got the first slot. Buff Bagwell came out second to a big pop. (Buff has been active on social media and interactive with fans while recovering from his addictions.) However, Buff wore a leg brace. Janela hit a superkick and pinned Bagwell literally five seconds into the match. George Gatton came out #3; I don’t know him. Janela grabbed him, hit a piledriver, and pinned him. We are just 1:00 in. Judas Judd Cassidy is #4, but Janela tossed him over the top rope. Yoya was #5, but Janela hit a package piledriver to pin him at 3:00.

Billie Starkz was #6 and she got a nice pop; Janela avoided a Swanton Bomb, and he tossed her over the top rope. Juicy Finau was #7, and he’s quite large; Prazak said this will be a challenge for Janela. Sam Stackhouse was #8, and he’s every bit as big as Finau. They each splashed Janela in a corner. Stackhouse missed a moonsault that probably would kill someone. As the big men fought along the ropes, Janela snuck up and eliminated both.

Rhett Titus was #9, fresh off his ROH match a few hours earlier. The Invisible Man was #10. This is now comedy, as of course, there is no one there, but the curtains opened as “he walked out.” Rhett Titus threw punches and sold being attacked by the Invisible Man. Silly stuff but the crowd is loving it. Janela is now selling that Invisible Man nearly eliminated him. The Invisible Man hit low blows, and he tossed Titus. I give him credit for playing along.

Dante Leon was #11, and Ninja Mack was #12. These two are familiar with each other and traded rapid-fire offense. Jimmy Lloyd was #13. Including Invisible Man, we had five in the ring now. Lloyd acted like he’s sick, so he and Janela put on masks, and these two had a “social distancing” fight, throwing punches and kicks nowhere near each other. More silliness. Ninja Mack did a flip over the ropes but wasn’t eliminated. However, he climbed back in the ring, and Lloyd pinned him. Strange.

Early Morning Guy Steele was #14. More comedy as this person is wearing overalls and goggles. EMGS struggled to enter the ring; this comedy isn’t landing. He hit Canadian Destroyers on both Janela and on Lloyd. He then hit a 450 Splash and the crowd popped. Janela got a rollup to pin EMGS. I’m not sure who that was.

Blake Christian was #15; keep in mind, he wrestled at the ROH, Impact and New Japan shows earlier in the day. Blake Christian traded offense with the Invisible Man, reminding us that he hasn’t been eliminated. Kevin Blackwood was #16 at 25:00. Hoodfoot was #17. I don’t know him; he’s a big Black guy and apparently a hardcore fighter. Slade was #18. Ellis Taylor and Charlie Tiger entered at #19 and #20 together; I don’t know them either. The ring was filling up. Deranged was #21 at 30:00.

Grim Reefer was #22; he entered the ring and lit up a joint, and the crowd cheered. Nearly everyone in the ring took a hit. Everyone was just standing around now. Sandra Moone was #23. She declined to take the marijuana, so Reefer clotheslined her! Parrow was #24, and he’s easily the biggest, strongest man in the match at the moment. Parrow hit a piledriver and pinned Deranged. Parrow tossed Grim Reefer to eliminate him. Everyone was stalling or fighting on the floor, rather than face Parrow, who was standing alone in the ring. Big F’n Vin was #25 at 35:30, and he eliminated Parrow with a kick.

Nate Webb was #26, and the crowd sang along to “Teenage Dirtbag,” and he went through the whole crowd. In the ring, the Invisible Man fought Jimmy Lloyd. Invisible Man attacked Webb and hit punches in the corner as the crowd chanted along to each “punch.” Janela hit a Superkick on the Invisible Man, then tossed him, and the crowd booed! This was fun silliness. Janela eliminated Webb, then he eliminated Hoodfoot at 41:30.

Shazza McKenzie was #27 and she beat up Janela, until he unloaded a stiff shot on her, and the crowd loudly booed. Janai Kai was #28. Jazzy Wang Yang (Jimmy’s daughter!) entered at #29, so we suddenly had four women in the ring. Edith Surreal was in at #30 at 46:00. The men stood on the floor. Dark Sheik was #31, adding another woman to the mix, and a “women’s wrestling!” chant started. LuFisto entered at #32. The guys climbed in the ring, and it is suddenly all the men vs. all the women. Dante Leon got tossed and a couple of the other guys I didn’t know. All the women worked together to dump Big Vin. Janai Kai eliminated LuFisto.

Janela suddenly entered and hit a superkick and pinned a girl. Maven entered #33 at 52:00 to a nice pop; he’s got a gut under that shirt. Maven threw dropkicks at several people; he rolled out of the ring and eliminated himself by leaving the building. Sean Ross Sapp (pro wrestling analyst) entered at #34. He grabbed the mic and turned heel. He said he just came from a great show, Ring of Honor, which is a better promotion with a better owner than GCW. He plugged Fightful.com. Josh Barnett entered at #35. Internet wrestling analyst Denise Salcedo entered the ring, hit a low blow on Sapp, then she tossed him over the top rope.

Nasty Leroy entered at #36; I don’t this guy either. Jimmy Wang Yang entered at #37 and once again got a “Cowboy Shit!” chant he got a night earlier. Jazzy applied a submission hold and Josh Barnett tapped out, apparently. Jazzy then pinned Jimmy Lloyd at 62:00. Alec Price entered at #38 and he tossed Jimmy Yang, then Jazzy Yang. Cole Radrick was #39. Worth pointing out it is likely 2:30 a.m. Saturday at this point, and the crowd is still hot. Price and Radrick eliminated each other.

Brandon Hurt is #40 at 65:00. An announcer said Slade had left the building; he had to check in with his probation officer. (Ha!) Lord Adrean was #41, a Black man with long red hair. He hit a piledriver and pinned Hurt. Janela hit a DVD on Adrean and pinned him. Former Impact Wrestler Kevin Matthews entered as #42 at 69:00. Leroy got Matthews to tap out, then Janela pinned Leroy.

Nick Wayne entered at #43 to a huge pop, and he brawled with Janela at 72:00. He hit a superkick as they fought on the ring apron, and Janela fell to the floor! The crowd went nuts, as Janela was finally out after starting this match. B-Boy entered at #44, but he brought 6 or 7 other guys from his “LA Fight” group! Prazak noted this is allowed. Jack Cartwheel (#45) was among them. So is Jai Vidal (#46), and he pinned Kevin Blackwood.

Manders #47, Levi Everett #48, Mance Warner #49, Matthew Justice #50 and AJ Gray #51 all entered together as the Second Gear Crew. They eliminated most of the LA Fight crew. In a fun spot, Cartwheel landed on the floor but walked on his hands and hadn’t been eliminated, until someone hit him with a chair until he fell to the ground.

No more wrestlers came out, so we basically had four left in the ring. Blake eliminated Manders, while Nick Wayne eliminated Levi. So, it appeared it was just Nick Wayne vs. Blake Christian. They shook hands. Blake hit is double-arm spinning DDT to pin Christian. Dark Sheik, who was on the floor, re-entered the ring and fought Christian.

Suddenly, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and AJ Gray returned to the ring; Prazak thought they had been eliminated. So, it was those three vs. Blake Christian. Blake hit some dives at 82:00. However, the three guys began working well together to beat up Blake and pinned him. The three of them were declared co-winners of the Clusterf—.

Your winners: Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and AJ Gray at 83:00.

Final Thoughts: This show was fun, and all four singles matches were really good. Bailey and Oliver was incredible. Oliver has filled out and is vastly improved, and Bailey is just having great matches with everyone right now. The Deppen-Busick match was really good, and better than anything on night one.

The Cluster-match was fun. The girls got a chance to shine in the middle. The Invisible Man stuff was bizarre and entertaining. Janela’s quest to go bell-to-bell was the main storyline, and I’m sure he will now focus his anger on Nick Wayne for eliminating him.