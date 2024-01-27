GCW “Look at Me” results (1/26): Vetter’s review of Mance Warner vs. Effy, Blake Christian vs. Marcus Mathers for the GCW Title, Violence is Forever vs. Culture Inc. for the GCW Tag Team Titles

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW “Look at Me”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

January 26, 2024 in Tampa, Florida at Egypt Shrine Center

This show is officially a sellout and the crowd is perhaps 500. This looks like a generic convention center with plain white walls and a really high ceiling. Dave Prazak and Emil Jay provided commentary. Ten matches were announced in advance.

Sawyer Wreck, who was supposed to get a title shot against Blake Christian on this show, announced on Twitter/X that she has food poisoning and will miss the show. So, we’ll see how the lineup is revamped. The Jericho Cruise has started, so a lot of potential options as fill-ins (such as Mike Bailey or Nick Wayne or Matt Cardona) are literally at sea and unavailable. Also, Jordan Oliver is still in Europe on a wrestling excursion.

* The show opened with video of “Dolla” AJ Francis attacking Joey Janela at a prior GCW show.

1. Joey Janela defeated AJ Francis at 11:14. I’m a bit surprised to see this open the show. Janela hit some punches at the bell so AJ bailed/ Joey hit a dive through the ropes to the floor. However, Francis slammed Janela back-first onto the ring post. AJ brought Joey into the ring and he was in charge of the action. He hit a running knee in the corner at 2:00. Janela fired back with a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Janela hit a top-rope summersault to the floor onto AJ, but he landed hard on his upper shoulders, too.

Janela got a door and chairs from under the ring. The chair bridge fell apart as AJ was playing with it, and the crowd laughed at him. (Unintentional but it plays into people laughing at him for that flip dive he botched in WWE.) AJ chokeslammed Joey through the door bridge at 6:00 and he got a nearfall. Joey powerbombed AJ across two open chairs for a nearfall. Janela picked up AJ’s friend/cornerman and hit a Death Valley Driver through a door set up in the corner of the ring.

AJ set up another door bridge that fell apart! He’s not trying to do this, he’s just bad at it! The delay allowed Joey to hit a superkick. Francis hit a second-rope superplex through a door bridge for a believable nearfall at 10:30 and this crowd was hot. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Francis set up for a chokeslam, but Joey got a rollup and scored the clean pin. The door bridges falling apart were unintentionally comical but this was a good match.

2. Lio Rush defeated Jack Cartwheel at 9:39. I’m a huge fan of both of these guys. Lio encouraged Jack to do some cartwheels; his wry smile says he’s making fun of the overly-eager Jack, but Lio did a cartwheel, too. Lio finally kicked Jack in the gut at 1:30 to start the fight. Lio did his misdirection moves off the ropes, then he hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Jack hit a spin kick to the face. Lio hit a hard kick that sent Jack to the floor. Lio slammed Lio onto these hard chairs at 4:00 at ringside (these are sturdy chairs, not metal folding chairs.) In the ring, Lio hit a back suplex for a nearfall and he was in charge.

Jack hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:30. Lio collapsed into the corner and sold pain in his knee. Jack hit a German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. He hit the Sasuke Special to the floor, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 7:00. Lio hit a spin kick to the head, then a nice Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. They traded superkicks. Lio hit a hard clothesline at 8:30, then a dive through the ropes. Jack hit his cartwheel powerslam, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Lio hit a spear, then the Final Hour frogsplash for the pin. A fantastic high-energy match that — after the shenanigans at the bell — just didn’t slow down.

* A video clip aired showing Mance Warner and Effy brawling in the balcony at a show in Chicago two weeks ago.

3. Masha Slamovich defeated Lindsay Snow, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik in a four-way at 8:15. The tattoo-covered Snow (think Luna Vachon) recently returned from a significant knee injury and I really haven’t seen much of her since her return. Lindsay hit some forearm shots to open the match. Transgender hero Sheik hit some spin kicks, and flipped Masha head-first into the corner post at 2:00. Allie hit her buttbump in the corner on Lindsay. Masha hit a decapitating clothesline, then a T-Bone Suplex on Sheik at 4:00. Katch hit a powerbomb on Masha, then a second-rope superplex on Sheik. Suddenly, all four were down.

Masha and Snow got up and traded forearm strikes. Sheik got a sunset flip powerbomb. Sheik hit a top-rope double legdrop for a nearfall at 6:30. Katch kissed Sheik on the lips, but then hit a piledriver out of the ropes; Sheik fell to the floor to avoid being pinned. Snow hit a top-rope splash to the floor. In the ring, Snow hit a German Suplex on Katch. Masha hit a pumphandle back suplex on Snow, then she applied a rear-naked choke, and Snow tapped out.

* NIck Gage joined Prazak on commentary.

4. Rina Yamashita and “Los Macizos” Ciclope and Miedo Extremo defeated Alec Price, Cole Radrick, and Mr. Danger at 11:15. Mr. Danger reminds me of ROH’s Cheeseburger, as he’s so incredibly scrawny, but he’s a great high-flyer who has hit some incredible spots in recent months, but he’s probably here to eat the pin. All six fought in the ring to open; these six are all generally considered babyfaces. Price hit his second-rope crossbody block. Mr. Danger hit an impressive springboard legdrop, showing his great leaping skills and getting some air under him. Price hit a snap suplex on Ciclope for a nearfall at 2:00.

Radrick, the James Ellsworth-style dork, got in and he twisted Ciclope’s left arm. Ciclope clotheslined Price and they were both down at 4:00. Rina got the hot tag; she tried to grab Danger and Radrick in the groin but they blocked it. Moments later, Rina and Miedo grabbed those two in the groin and suplexed them. Ciclope hit a D-Von-style top-rope falling headbutt to Price’s groin for a nearfall. Price hit his top-rope Blockbuster. Danger hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Price and Radrick hit stereo dives to the floor. In an insane spot, Danger climbed a ladder in the ring and hit a flip dive off the top onto the other five on the floor at 8:00.

In the ring, Ciclope hit a spinebuster on Danger for a nearfall. A door was thrown into the ring. Rina and Miedo hit stereo German Suplexes, then stereo Razor’s Edge overhead powerbombs. Miedo and Danger fought on the ladder in the ring, but Ciclope pulled Danger down. Ciclope then hit a splash off the ladder onto Danger on the door bridge. Rina then hit a top-rope frogsplash on Mr. Danger for the pin. That was good, non-stope action; it got a bit hardcore but no one bled, either.

* Video aired of Effy and Mance Warner having a contract signing for their match that is coming up later in this show.

5. Tony Deppen defeated Mansoor at 14:13. Mansoor came out first and got a nice pop. Deppen missed the GCW show in Chicago two weeks ago because of bad weather. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Mansoor worked the left arm. He did a sunset flip and pulled down the back of Deppen’s shorts, so Deppen’s bare butt was hanging out at 2:30. They brawled to the floor, where Mansoor hit some chops. Deppen hit a springboard doublestomp on Mansoor’s left arm, and he began targeting it.

Mansoor clotheslined Deppen to the floor at 6:00, then he dove through the ropes onto Deppen. However, Deppen applied a crossface on the floor, but Mansoor powered out and powerbombed Deppen onto the ring apron. In the ring, Deppen hit a Russian Legsweep, and he applied a Trinity-style Starstruck submission hold at 9:30. Mansoor hit a reverse suplex, dropping Deppen stomach-first for a nearfall. Deppen hit a half-nelson suplex, then a running double knees for a nearfall. Mansoor hit an enzuigiri at 11:30, then a flip dive to the floor on Deppen.

Mansoor hit a slingshot neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Deppen flipped him to the mat and applied a crossarm breaker in the center of the ring. Mansoor again tried to power out, but Deppen applied a Triangle Choke, then he switched to a crossface, and he switched to a Rings of Saturn and cranked on both arms until Mansoor tapped out. That was really good and Deppen got to show his Zack Sabre-like offense. Maybe he’ll get a rematch against Zack someday.

6. Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu defeated “The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon at 9:52. My first time seeing Zilla and he’s a muscular man; he reminds me a bit of the actor who played The Rock in NBC’s “Young Rock” show in recent years. I really like TME but they are giving up a lot of height and overall size to the Fatus. Midas dropkicked the Fatus in the back to open the match, and Lyon hit his flip dive through the ropes onto them. In the ring, TME worked over Zilla. Zilla hit a flying double clothesline at 1:30. He got both TME on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop.

They brawled to the floor, where Jacob whipped TME into rows of these hard chairs. Jacob hit an Asai Moonsault at 3:30 onto both; this action has been nonstop. In the ring, Jacob hit a handspring-back-moonsault onto a board on Lyon’s chest. Meanwhile, Midas shoved Zilla face-first into the ring post on the floor. Lyon hit a Poison Rana on Jacob. Midas hit a spear, and Lyon hit a standing powerbomb at 6:00. Lyon hit a moonsault onto Jacob, who was lying on a door bridge, for a nearfall. Both Midas and Jay whipped chairs at Jacob’s face and I hate that. Zilla hit a frogsplash to make the save at 8:00.

They all began trading forearm strikes in the ring. Lyon hit a handspring-back-spin kick. Zilla speared Lyon through a door in the corner. Jacob hit a pop-up Samoan Drop, then a double-jump moonsault on Midas. Zilla hit a pop-up Samoa Spike to Midas’ throat for the pin. (Yes, very Umaga in style.) TME were far more competitive than I would have expected going in. Again, this was my first time seeing Zilla and I came away highly impressed.

* A really entertaining skit aired where Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander were doctors, and Jimmy Lloyd was the patient. SDL said Jimmy’s careeer was dying from doing “too many death matches and shitty indy shows.” They presented him with an “Internet” title belt and it revived him! Yes, as cheesy as it sounds, but it was intentionally cheesy, and fun! (And it got SDL and Cardona on the show while they are at sea with Jericho!)

7. Brohski Jimmy Lloyd defeated Jai Vidal at 5:07. Jimmy came out with his shiny belt and he took the mic. He said Cardona has prepared a promo for him to read off his phone. He said “Tampa is the biggest shit hole he’s ever been in.” Jimmy is much taller than Vidal. Jai slapped him in the face and celebrated. Jai hit a flip dive to the floor at 2:00, then a top-rope corkscrew splash in the ring for a nearfall. Lloyd hit a senton for a nearfall, then a Brohski Boot in the corner. They traded superkicks and Jai hit a Canadian Destroyer. Lloyd hit a reverse suplex, dropping Jai stomach-first. The belt got brought into the ring and the ref confiscated it. Lloyd hit the running Fame-asser Legdrop for the pin. Acceptable; it didn’t need to be longer than this.

8. Gringo Loco defeated John Wayne Murdoch at 8:10. Loco had a BRUTAL death match 24 hours earlier against Jon Moxley; we’ll see if he’s selling the affects of it; he had a bandage on his forehead. Murdoch attacked as Loco was about to enter the ring and the match was underway. Murdoch got a chair and he jabbed Loco with it as they brawled at ringside. Loco nailed a Falcon Arrow onto a board on the ring apron at 2:30. In the ring, Loco hit a top-rope Clout Cutter for a nearfall. Loco missed a top-rope moonsault and Murdoch applied a Koji Clutch, but Loco reached the ropes.

Loco cracked Murdoch over the head with a chair at 4:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Murdoch hit a Canadian Destroyer through a door bridge, but Loco kicked out at one! Loco caught Murdoch and hit a sit-out piledriver for a nearfall. JWM hit a low blow and he got booed. Loco nailed a Base Bomb/swinging powerbomb onto a chair structure. Loco then hit a top-rope moonsault for the pin. Good brawl.

9. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated “Culture Inc.” Malik Bosede and Eli Knight to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 9:43. ViF is in the top 5 U.S. indy tag teams, and I’d put Culture Inc. in my top 10. Eli has maybe the prettiest Shooting Star Press I’ve seen. ViF came out first and they attacked CI as they entered the ring, and they brawled at ringside. Eli hit a moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Eli hit a running Shooting Star Press at 1:30. ViF began working Malik over in their corner. Ku hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and began targeting the leg. Bosede hit a Lungblower on Garrini. Eli made the hot tag and he hit a dropkick on Dominic, then a tornado DDT.

Eli hit a hard kick to Garrini’s head at 5:00. Garrini hit a spinning back fist and a fisherman’s buster on Malik. Eli hit a German Suplex on the much bigger Dominic. Malik hit a springboard Blockbuster, and Eli immediately hit a Lionsault for a nearfall on Garrini. Garini hit a top-rope superplex on Eli, and Ku hit a top-rope doublestomp. Eli hit a stunner on Garrini at 7:30. Eli hit a top-rope doublestomp on Ku for a nearfall. Malik hit a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall on Ku, but Dominic made the save. Garrini hit a Tombstone Piledriver. ViF hit Chasing the Dragon/spin kick-and-Brainbuster combo on Eli for the pin. The winner was never in doubt but this was a really good tag match.

* A video aired showing Great Sasake is coming on Feb. 9. GCW announced this on Twitter/X a few days ago.

10. The American Giant defeated “a local competitor” at 1:10. Yes, they literally introduced this kid as “a local competitor,” which was pretty funny. Joey Janela joined commentary. American Giant appears to be in his early 50s and incredibly immobile; it truly looks like it’s painful for him to walk. The kid leapt at American Giant, who didn’t budge. Giant launched the kid off the top rope to the mat, then he hit a chokeslam. He made the one-foot cover for the pin. I have no idea why this was on the show.

* Janela stood up and grabbed the mic and told American Giant he was impressed with what he saw. (He had to be lying, right?) Janela invited him to his “yearly party.” He wants American Giant to be in his “clusterf—-” with 87 other people in his Royal Rumble. Giant accepted, but was immediately attacked from behind by Parrow. Karam attacked Parrow, and they brawled to the floor. Prazak said these two are slated to fight each other at “Effy’s Big Gay Brunch” on Saturday.

11. Blake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) defeated Marcus Mathers to retain the GCW World Title at 12:43. I am a huge fan of the 20-year-old Mathers, who has already made a mark on MLW TV, and I prefer this match to the originally announced Blake-Sawyer Wreck match. Prazak noted it was a huge opportunity for him. An intense lockup to open and they appear to be the same height; Mathers might have 10-pound advantage. Marcus hit some deep armdrags and Blake bailed to the corner at 3:00. Mercer grabbed at Marcus’ ankle, and the distraction allowed Blake to get a brief advantage. Marcus hit some quick kicks and got a nearfall. Blake hit a chop block to the back of the left leg.

They fought on the ropes in the corner, but Mathers fell to the floor and clutched at his damaged leg. Mathers got a board from under the ring, but Blake dove through the ropes and struck the board at 6:00; the board hit some fans in the front row but luckily everyone is okay. Blake applied a Sharpshooter on the floor. Marcus whipped Blake head-first into the ring post and threw him back into the ring, where Mathers hit some chops, but he collapsed from his knee injury. Blake hit a springboard clothesline at 7:30. He applied a Figure Four, but Marcus reached the ropes. Shane hit a cheap shot punch.

Blake stomped on Marcus and kept him grounded. Mathers hit a stunner and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 10:00. Blake hit his handspring-back-spin kick, then a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, then a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Blake missed a 450 Splash and Marcus hit a stunner. Marcus nailed his 450 Splash for a nearfall at 11:30. Marcus hit a flip dive to the floor on Mercer! In the ring, Marcus’ knee again buckled; Blake hit a 450 Splash on the back, and he applied a Texas Cloverleaf, and Mathers tapped out. Mathers was never going to win, but that was really good. Mercer continued to beat up Mathers after the bell.

* Blake got on the mic. Joey Janela, who had been on commentary for the past two matches, stormed into the ring and glared at Blake and Shane. Blake said he has beaten Janela three times now, so why should he get a title match? Blake said he’ll put his title on the line if Janela puts his GCW Extreme Title on the line. Janela got on the mic and said that after leaving AEW he had to “solidify himself as the king of the independents.” He wants Blake’s title.

* Another video package showing a pull-apart brawl between Effy and Mance Warner.

12. Effy vs. Mance Warner ended in a draw at about 25:00. Effy came out first. Mance looked serious and he barked at fans. They immediately traded punches and Effy hit some Helluva Kicks. Effy hit a dive through the ropes onto Mance. He hit a running summersault off the ring apron onto Mance on the floor at 2:00, and Mance was already bleeding from his forehead. They traded chairshots to the back. Mance hit a piledriver onto a folded chair on the ring apron, and he whipped more chairs into the ring. Effy had been under the ring; when he stood up, he was quite bloody. He went to the top rope but Mance whipped a chair at his head at 6:00 and that is just so unnecessary.

Mance began jabbing a screwdriver into Effy’s forehead and this has crossed over into being too gross for me. Effy hit a Death Valley Driver onto an open chair at 9:00. He speared Mance through a door in the corner. Effy repeatedly struck Mance with door shards. They fought on open chairs but the structure collapsed under them; Mance finally slammed Effy across the open chairs at 13:00, and they’re both down. Mance hit a top-rope superplex onto several open chairs at 16:00. Mance choked him with a cord. Effy hit a tombstone piledriver onto an open chair, and now he choked Mance with the cord. Effy hit several curbstomps onto a folded chair at 19:00 for a nearfall.

Mance hit several unprotected chairshots to the head and I really hate that. He didn’t get a pin, so he punched the referee! Mance walked to the back and he returned with a red, plastic gas can! He doused Effy in the fluid. (Is it really gas?) Dark Sheik hopped in the ring to confront Mance, so Mance hit a short-arm clothesline on Sheik. Allie Katch now hopped in the ring and grabbed the gas can! She was crying! Mance suddenly looked conflicted, but then he picked up a door shard and cracked it across her back at 24:00. He poured more fluid onto both Effy and Allie and he pulled out a lighter, but several others chased him off. So, it appears we have ended in a draw at 25:00.

Final thoughts: A really strong show, and I feel like this is an event where there would be a wide range of opinions on what were the top three matches. Cartwheel-Rush is my style of match and I’ll go with that for best, ahead of ViF-Culture Inc, then Blake-Mathers for third. The Fatus vs. Mane Event really worked for me and earns honorable mention. Both Mansoor and AJ Francis looked good in their debuts. No matter where you put Gringo Loco, Tony Deppen, and Alec Price in the lineup, they always deliver, too.

I’m not a fan of death matches so the main event wasn’t for me. That said, I applaud Effy’s work on growth of his character and the dedication GCW has shown to make this feud a big deal.