By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Slim Jim has returned as a sponsor of the WWE Royal Rumble. “After the departure of Vince McMahon, and discussions with WWE TKO senior leadership, Slim Jim has decided to re-enter the Royal Rumble,” the company told Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Slim Jim announced on Friday afternoon that they had suspended their sponsorship of WWE events. Vince McMahon announced his resignation from TKO a short time later.