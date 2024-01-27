Ronda Rousey claims Vince McMahon ran WWE through his “avatar” Bruce Prichard

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey took to social media to suggest that Vince McMahon could still be in power through his “avatar” Bruce Prichard. “Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business,” Rousey wrote on Saturday. “Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”

Powell’s POV: While I am wide open to the possibility that McMahon took such an approach during his hiatus, I would be stunned if that was the case more recently. McMahon held a major title before he resigned from TKO on Friday, but he answered to Ari Emanuel. There were no indications that McMahon has been involved in the day-to-day creative decisions during the brief TKO era. Furthermore, McMahon no longer possesses the majority stock ownership that previously allowed him to force his way back into a leadership position. The only way McMahon could return to the company now is if Emanuel offered him a position, and I simply can’t imagine a scenario in which that would happen.