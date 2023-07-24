WWE Raw in Tampa (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Angelo Dawkins, Zack Sabre Jr., Torrie Wilson, MJ Jenkins, Al Perez, Sonny Siaki, Shawn Michaels, Dirty Dango, Kenny King, Akira Tozawa, Thunder Rosa, Perro Aguayo Jr., Fabulous Moolah, Hiro Matsuda, David Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena with the penultimate edition before SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Tampa, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Albany, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in New Orleans, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Hartford. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Torrie Wilson is 48 today.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) is 34 today.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits is 33 today.

-MJ Jenkins is 32 today.

-Al Perez turned 63 on Sunday.

-Sonny Siaki turned 49 on Sunday.

-Perro Aguayo Jr. (a/k/a Perro Aguayo Ramirez) was born on July 23, 1979. He died while in the ring during a match in Mexico. His death was caused by cardiac arrest due to a stroke caused by three fractured vertebrae.

-Shawn Michaels (Michael Shawn Hickenbottom) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Dirty Dango (Curtis Hussey) turned 42 on Saturday.. He worked as Fandango and Johnny Curtis in WWE.

-Kenny King (Kenny Layne) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Akira Tozawa turned 38 on Saturday.

-AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa (Melissa Cervantes) turned 37 on Saturday.

-The late Fabulous Moolah (Mary Lillian Ellison) was born on July 22, 1923. She died on November 2, 2007 at age 84.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) was born on July 22, 1937. He died at age 62 on November 27, 1999 following a battle with prostate cancer.

-The late David Von Erich (David Adkisson) was born on July 22, 1958. He died in Japan on February 10, 1984.