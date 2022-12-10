What's happening...

12/10 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 235): Powell's review of the NXT Deadline premium live event

December 10, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features his full review of the NXT Deadline premium live event, which included Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship, Pretty Deadly vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles, the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, and Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell’s NXT Deadline review (Episode 235).

