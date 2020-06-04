06/04 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover: In Your House

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes the NXT Takeover: In Your House event. The topics include venues reopening and what that means for fans returning to WWE and NXT events, Drake Maverick’s story and new contract, whether Takeover will be live aside from the Backlot Brawl, the NXT women’s division, Jeremy Borash’s involvement in the Boneyard Match, Charlotte Flair as NXT Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley’s loss at WrestleMania, why WWE isn’t using actual covid tests for the talent and crew, the NXT Fight Pit, and much more…

Click here for the June 4 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

