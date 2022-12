CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT Deadline event: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship, Pretty Deadly vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles, men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn, and more (29:14)…

Click here for the December 10 NXT Deadline audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.