By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Shawn Michaels took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following Saturday’s NXT Deadline event (30:36)…

Click here for the December 10 post NXT Deadline media call with Shawn Michaels.

