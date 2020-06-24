What's happening...

Multiple WWE workers reportedly test positive for COIVD-19

June 24, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

At least three people who have been in the WWE Performance Center, including a wrestler, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com. WWE tested the wrestlers and crew last week after announcing on June 15 that someone who had been working at the facility tested positive.

Powell’s POV: I reached out to WWE for comment on the story and will run a statement should the company choose to respond. WWE is scheduled to tape Smackdown on Friday at the Performance Center.


  1. Pepe Silvia June 24, 2020 @ 6:23 pm

    Maybe it’s Akira Tozawa. He could’ve infected everyone with his “Ramen Noodle Moonsault” as Jerry The King Lawler so famously called it.

