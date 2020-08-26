NXT live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Petey Williams, Bobby Duncum Jr., Moondog King

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV will run unopposed again this week. The show will be taped today along with next week’s show in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. NXT is advertising the return of Tommaso Ciampa. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-AEW Dynamite is preempted this week for TNT’s coverage of the NBA. The show will will air Thursday at 7CT/8ET on TNT and includes the contract signing for Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW Championship at AEW All Out.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on the Milk-o-Mania edition of Raw from 2001.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has Shinedown band members. The previous episode spotlights the Island Death Match between Antonio Inoki and Masa Saito. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights SummerSlam 2005. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episodes related to pro wrestling featured Jim Cornette and Taz. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Petey Williams is 39.

-Moondog King (Edward White) died on August 26, 2005 at age 56.

-Bobby Duncum Jr. was born on August 26, 1965. He died of an overdose on January 24, 2000.



