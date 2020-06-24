06/24 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh, Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie, Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack, Cody Deaner, and Cousin Jake

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards, Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh, Taya Valkyrie vs. Susie, Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack, Cody Deaner, and Cousin Jake, and more (23:34)…

Click here for the June 24 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer Jeff Lutz discussing his background, pro wrestling during the pandemic, the differences between the way WWE and AEW have tested, and much more...

