WWE Raw in Charlotte (reports needed), Hoshitango Imachi, Shane Sewell, Derick Neikirk, Hunico, Xavier Woods, Awesome Kong, Jerry Jarrett, Westin Blake, TJP, The Bunny, Bob Evans, Joe E. Legend, Marianna Komlos, Steve Rickard, Tracy Smothers, Jay Youngblood

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It’s Labor Day in the United States. I will be doing my best to enjoy the holiday following the busy weekend, but things will get back to normal with Raw coverage tonight. By the way, the television ratings will be pushed back this week due to the holiday.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Payback. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live returns TUESDAY at 1CT/2ET. Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of AEW All Out and WWE Payback at PWAudio.net. All pro wrestling current events topics are open for discussion. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Charlotte, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Boston, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Cleveland. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jerry Jarrett turned 80 on Sunday.

-Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Xavier Woods (Austin Watson) turned 36 on Sunday.

-Westin Blake (Cory Weston) turned 35 on Sunday. He worked as Wesley Blake in WWE.

-The late Jerry Jarrett was born on September 4, 1942. He died of a heart attack at age 80 on February 14, 2023.

-Bob Evans turned 51 on Sunday.

-TJP (TJ Perkins) turned 39 on Sunday.

-The Bunny (Laura Dennis) turned 36 on Sunday. She also worked as Allie in Impact Wrestling.

-The late Marianna Komlos was born on September 3, 1969. She played the role of Mrs. Cleavage in the Beaver Cleavage skits on WWE television. She died of breast cancer at age 35 on September 3, 1969.

-The late Steve Rickard was born on September 3, 1929. He died at age 85 on April 5, 2015.

-Joe E. Legend (Joseph Edward Hitchen) turned 53 on Saturday. He worked as Just Joe in WWE.

-The late Tracy Smothers was born on September 2, 1962. He died of lymphoma at age 58 on October 28, 2020.

-Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) died on September 2, 1985 at age 30 following a series of heart attacks.