WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim announce their engagement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim announced their engagement on Thursday. Yim revealed the news on her Twitter page along with a shot of the engagement ring (see below).
Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy couple. But just imagine how surprised Keith will be once he discovers that his future wife is a masked rebel who wants to destroy the company that employs him. Awkward.
✨ I said yes. Mr. & Mrs. Lee @RealKeithLee ✨ pic.twitter.com/SH7HIxiVwi
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) February 11, 2021
Be the first to comment