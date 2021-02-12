WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim announce their engagement

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Keith Lee and Mia Yim announced their engagement on Thursday. Yim revealed the news on her Twitter page along with a shot of the engagement ring (see below).

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to the happy couple. But just imagine how surprised Keith will be once he discovers that his future wife is a masked rebel who wants to destroy the company that employs him. Awkward.