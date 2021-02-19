02/19 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss the WWE Elimination Chamber, Adam Cole’s return at NXT Takeover, the Exploding Barbed Wire stipulation for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, the return of Seth Rollins

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss potential winners for both WWE Elimination Chamber matches, NXT Takeover and Adam Cole’s turn, Seth Rollins’ return, Kenny Omega’s presentation compared to Roman Reigns lately, the new Exploding Barbed Wire stipulation for Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution, Lacey Evans’ pregnancy, Sting taking a big powerbomb from Brian Cage, and more…

Click here for the February 19 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

