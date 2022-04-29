Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre able to finish a WWE live event match despite the top rope breaking

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre were able to finish the main event of Thursday’s WWE live event in Newcastle, England despite the top ring rope breaking (see footage below). McIntyre hit the ropes on one side of the ring and the top rope snapped. Lashley, who was running the ropes on the opposite side of the ring, took a nasty spill to ringside.

Powell’s POV: Lashley took a frightening fall with the back of his head appearing to hit the side of the ring before he tumbled to the floor. McIntyre recently battled neck issues, and Lashley took time off prior to WrestleMania for a shoulder injury. Both wrestlers had some fun with it on social media, so hopefully that means they are feeling okay despite the scary scene.

MAJOR ACCIDENT – RING BREAKS AT WWE NEWCASTLE LIVE #WWENewcastle #WWE pic.twitter.com/AgOgi0pPji — Louie Von Der Geest (@Louie_Von05) April 28, 2022