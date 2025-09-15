WWE Smackdown rating for an appearance by Brock Lesnar (and his blue underwear)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.316 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.585 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.51 rating. One year earlier, the September 13, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.723 million viewers and a 0.55 rating for the return to USA Network.