WWE Raw results (9/15): Powell’s live review of John Cena’s appearance, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch meet face-to-face with CM Punk and AJ Lee on the brand’s Wrestlepalooza go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,686)

Springfield, Massachusetts, at MassMutual Center

Streamed live September 15, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore spoke as a drone shot aired of the host venue, and while Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, El Grande Americano, “The Vision” Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker were featured in backstage shots… A video package recapped Breakker and Reed vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, and Jey spearing LA Knight during last week’s Raw…

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso were shown walking backstage. LA Knight entered the picture and shoved Jey. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and a couple of referees joined Jimmy in pulling them apart. Pearce ordered Jey and Knight to go to his office while threatening to fine them…

Tessitore spoke while footage was shown from inside and outside the venue…

John Cena made his entrance. Cena stood on the stage and said The Simpsons live in Springfield. Cena said it was time to go to work and headed to the ring. Once in the ring, Cena pointed at ring announcer Alicia Taylor, who gave him the usual big introduction. There were loud Cena chants from a rare crowd that didn’t sing “John Cena sucks” loudly when his entrance music played.

Cena recalled playing football at Springfield College. He said he played offensive line, so he never made the newspaper. He said as an offensive lineman, you get your ass kicked, and then come back the next day and get your ass kicked again. Cena said he had teammates in the venue. He said he had a niece, Ashlynn, who couldn’t make it because it was her birthday. Cena wished her happy birthday and said everyone in Springfield wished her happy birthday.