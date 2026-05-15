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WWE Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

May 15, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event received a majority B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 26 percent.

-44 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Asuka vs. Iyo Sky. Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker finished a close second with 24 percent of the vote. Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Championship was a close third with 20 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B- grades. The 2025 WWE Backlash had very similar overall show grades. The 2025 Backlash finished with a B grade from 42 percent of our voters, and C finished second with 24 percent. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.

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