TNA Impact preview: Two title matches set for Thursday’s show (Denver taping reports needed)

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship

-Mustafa Ali vs. KC Navarro for the TNA International Championship

Powell’s POV: TNA will hold Impact tapings on Saturday and Sunday in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. We are seeking reports via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).