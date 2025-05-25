NXT Battleground polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show May 25, 2025 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Battleground Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Battleground Poll – Vote for the best match Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne for the NXT Championship Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Tony D’Angelo vs. Stacks Josh Briggs, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger vs. Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen,, and Niko Vance pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsbrooks jensenchanning lorenzohank walkerjordynne gracejosh briggskelani jordanmyles borneniko vancenxtnxt battlegroundoba femioe hendryshawn spearssol rucastacksstephanie vaquertank ledgertnatony d'angelotrick williamswwe
