AEW Double Or Nothing results: Powell’s live review of Will Ospreay vs. Hangman Page and Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments, Anarchy in the Arena

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing

Aired live May 25, 2025, on pay-per-view

Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena



AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show results: Anna Jay and Harley Cameron defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in 12:40, and Bandido, AR Fox, Hologram, and Komander beat Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta in 13:25…

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions while the entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Mercedes Mone vs. Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament final. The Owen Hart Cup was on a podium at ringside near the entrance aisle. Mone used her legs to hook Mone into a pin for an early two count. A short time later, Mone had Hayter hanging on the apron when she hit her with a meteora that sent both wrestlers to the floor.

Schiavone gave a shout-out to Jim Ross while noting that he was on the original AEW broadcast team. Excalibur wished Ross well and said they would talk more about him. A graphic noted that we are 48 days away from AEW All In Texas.

Mone dominated Hayter with some mat work and put her in a Straightjacket submission hold. A short time later, Hayter showed some signs of life and was on the middle rope when Mone pulled her legs out from under her, causing Hayter’s head to hit the top turnbuckle.

Mone followed up with double knees to the back of Hayter, who was on her knees in a corner of the ring. Mone tried for double knees again, but Hayter avoided it and then suplexed Mone. Hayter went to the middle rope and missile dropkicked Mone before hitting her with a standard dropkick. Hayter hit double knees on Mone in a corner of the ring.

Mone came right back and hit the Three Amigos and then did the Eddie Guerrero shimmy. Mone walked over Hayter and then went to the ropes, but Hayter got up and cut her off. Hayter joined Mone on the ropes and superplexed her. Hayter held on and went for another move, but Mone slipped out of it and hit a Backstabber.

Hayter stuffed Mone’s finisher. Hayter caught Money with a kick. Mone fired back with a kick of her own. Hayter dropped Mone with a lariat clothesline. There were dueling chants for the wrestlers as the production team showed a wide shot of a portion of the venue that showed off the size of the live crowd.

Both wrestlers ended up at ringside. Hayter tried to run up the ring steps, but she tripped. Hayter got right up and jumped from the steps before clotheslining Mone. Back in the ring, Mone hit three Backstabbers. Mone put Hayter in a submission hold that she was able to escape.

Mone went for a Moneymaker, but Hayter blocked it and backed Mone into the corner a couple of times. Mone hooked Hayter’s head with her legs and then drove her head into the corner. Mone went for a Moneymaker from the middle rope, but Hayter avoided it and slipped under her. Hayter set up for a powerbomb, but Mone stuffed it and then dropped down on Hayter and got a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Mone went for an O’Connor Roll, but Hayter caught her in a rear-naked choke. Mone rolled out of the hold and eventually hooked Hayter in the Statement Maker. Hayter approached the ropes, but Mone used her foot to roll her over and maintain the hold. Hayter powered up Mone, who caught her in a crucifix pin for a two count. Mone powered up Hayter again, but Hayter slammed her to the mat. Hayter blasted Mone with a lariat for a good near fall.

Mone blocked Hayter’s Hayterade attempts and set her up for a tombstone, but Hayter reversed it and got another close near fall. Mone simply lifted her arm, so there were some boos for the crowd that thought it should have been a three count. Hayter signaled for her finisher. Hayter picked up Mone and wound up for the move, but Mone countered into a nasty looking DDT, hooked her leg, and then pinned her.

Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter in 21:15 to win the Owen Hart Foundation tournament to earn a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at All In Texas.

Mone left the ring and ran to the stage, where she sat next to the podium with the Owen Hart Cup on it. Pryo shot off on the stage while Mone held up the pink Owen Hart Cup title belt. She said she was coming for Toni Storm at All In Texas…

Powell’s POV: Hayter seemed okay after the match, so hopefully the way she took the DDT looked worse than it actually was. This was a strong match. The live crowd was hot and bought into a couple of Hayter’s near falls. I’m already looking forward to seeing them run it back at some point.

The broadcast team was shown at ringside while Excalibur wished Jim Ross well. Excalibur said Ross was a huge mentor to him, and he knows that Schiavone has known him much longer. Schiavone also called him a mentor. Taz said Ross taught him a lot and also called him a mentor…

Powell’s POV: All the best to JR in his battle with colon cancer. Jim was beyond generous with his time during the early years of this website, and it was a privilege to interview him several times.

A video package set up the next match. FTR and Stokely Hathaway made their entrance. Daniel Garcia made his entrance and was hugged on the stage by Matt Menard, who headed to the ring with him. Nigel McGuinness made his entrance and received a decent ovation (he deserved better)…

2. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia (w/Matt Menard). Schiavone said McGuinness is always the first one in the ring working out at AEW events. McGuinness hit both opponents with uppercuts. McGuinness and Garcia set up for stereo submission holds, but the FTR duo scrambled to ringside. McGuinness’s chest was red from taking some early chops.

McGuinness hit Harwood with a back elbow at ringside. He set up for the Tower of London, but Wheeler intervened and helped Harwood run McGuinness into the broadcast table. Wheeler stroked Schiavone’s hair to taunt him. Back in the ring, FTR isolated McGuinness.

McGuinness fought back and did a deep lean into the ropes. Wheeler, who was standing on the floor, pulled McGuinness through the ropes into his own Tower of London move. Wheeler taunted Schiavone again. A short time later, McGuinness drilled Wheeler with a clothesline. Harwood tagged in and tried to stop McGuinness from tagging out, but McGuinness hit him with an arm wringer and made the hot tag.

Garcia worked over both opponents and eventually locked Harwood in the Dragon Tamer. Wheeler ran in and broke it up with a short-arm lariat. McGuinness cleared Wheeler from the ring, and then he and Garcia hit an assisted Tower of London, which led to Garcia getting a near fall.

McGuinness and Garcia set up Harwood for a Shatter Machine that Wheeler broke up. The FTR duo accidentally clotheslined one another. McGuinness and Garcia applied simultaneous submission holds. Hathaway tried to enter the ring, but Menard stopped him.

A short time later, Garcia superplexed Harwood twice. Garcia set up Harwood for a third, but Wheeler ran over and blocked it. McGuinness went after Wheeler, who clotheslined him off the apron. Garcia went for the superplex, but Harwood spun him around in midair. Wheeler hit Garcia with a top rope splash.

FTR hit McGuinness with the Shatter Machine on the floor. Schiavone removed his headset to check on McGuinness. Harwood got in Schiavone’s face and intimidated him for a moment. FTR returned to the ring, and then Schiavone checked on his broadcast partner.

Garcia tried to fight off both members of FTR, but Harwood eventually hit him with a piledriver for a near fall. FTR followed up with a spike piledriver, and Harwood had the pin, but Garcia put his leg over the bottom rope to break it up.

Harwood put Garcia in a Sharpshooter. Menard climbed on the apron, but Wheeler took him out. McGuinness was about to pull himself up when Wheeler stomped him. The referee called for the bell…

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia in 22:30.

After the match, Schiavone and Menard assisted McGuinness…

Powell’s POV: The replay showed Garcia passing out while in the Sharpshooter, so he didn’t tap out. The match was entertaining. It felt like they were building up to one more big babyface comeback that never came. I’m surprised that Garcia was put in the position to pass out rather than McGuinness, although Garcia felt pretty cold coming into the match anyway. This would be a good place for a promo segment or something to let fans catch their breath after two long matches, but they just go from one match to the next on most AEW pay-per-views.

A video package set up the stretcher match. Justin Roberts took over as the ring announcer. An ambulance arrived on the main floor, and its annoying siren was going over briefly. EMTs pulled a stretcher out of the ambulance. Ricochet made his entrance, and then Ricochet’s entrance followed…

3. Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match. Ricochet hit Briscoe from behind and knocked him to the floor to start the match. There was a stretcher at ringside. Briscoe and Ricochet fought near the ambulance, where another stretcher was set up. Briscoe tried to put Ricochet in the ambulance, but Ricochet escaped and ran back to ringside.

Ricochet went for a shooting star press off the apron while Briscoe was on the stretcher, but Briscoe moved. Ricochet ended up on the stretcher and was hit by a Cactus Jack elbow. Briscoe grabbed a chair and threw it at Ricochet’s head (he put his hands up). Sabu said it was an homage to Sabu.

Briscoe, who sported a mohawk, worked over Ricochet at ringside before rolling him back in the ring. Briscoe pulled out a bucket of cleaning supplies and then sprayed some on Ricochet’s bald head. Briscoe used a rag to wipe the cleaning solution, which got some cheers from the cruel bastards in the crowd who discriminate against bald people. My fellow bald brother and match referee, Stephon Smith, stood by and allowed this hate crime to occur.

Ricochet sprayed some of the cleaning solution in Briscoe’s eyes and then tossed him to ringside. Ricochet removed the pad from the stretcher. Briscoe bled heavily from the forehead for some strange reason, and then Ricochet slammed Briscoe’s head on the stretcher repeatedly.

Ricochet got Briscoe inside the ambulance and tried to close the door, but Briscoe used a crutch to stop the door from closing. Briscoe sprayed a fire extinguisher at Ricochet. Back in the ring, Briscoe hit a Jay Driller. Briscoe put Ricochet on a table at ringside and then put him through it with a Froggy Bow.

Briscoe set up for a Jay Driller on the entrance ramp, but Ricochet countered with a backdrop. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Ricochet grabbed his golden scissors from underneath the ring and jabbed Briscoe with them. He tried to hit him again, but Briscoe stuffed it and ended up with the scissors.

Ricochet ran off and leaned on the back of the ambulance. Briscoe wound up to hit him with the scissors, but Ricochet cut him off with a shot from a second pair of scissors. Ricochet low-blowed Briscoe and then hit him with the Spirit Gun. Ricochet placed Briscoe inside the ambulance and closed both doors to win the match.

Ricochet beat Mark Briscoe in a stretcher match in 16:20.

After the match, Ricochet stood on a stretcher on the stage and played to the live crowd for heat…

Powell’s POV: Briscoe had quite the crimson mask. I’m still not sure why this was a stretcher match, but the wrestlers came through with a good version of the gimmick match. It’s just a shame the intensity of the feud never reached a point where this blood bad felt necessary.

A video package set up the AEW Tag Team Title match. The Sons of Texas made their entrance. Schiavone, who sat out the last match, returned and gave an update on McGuinness. Schiavone apologized for leaving the desk, but he thought the situation was more serious than it was. The entire Hurt Syndicate made their entrance…

4. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP, MJF) vs. ROH Tag Team Champions “The Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara for the AEW Tag Team Titles. The crowd chanted “We Hurt People” loudly after the entrance music stopped. MVP joined the broadcast team on commentary and said it was a historic night because it was MJF’s first night with The Hurt Syndicate.

Guevara was dumped to ringside. MJF took cheap shots at him. Guevara was isolated once he was back inside the ring. Benjamin popped up Guevara, who hit him with a cutter on the way down and made a hot tag that didn’t get much of a reaction from the live crowd. The crowd was more responsible while Dustin performed some of his signature offense, including Code Red on Benjamin for a near fall.

Lashley entered the ring and was about to blindside Dustin, but Guevera cut him off with a superkick. MJF climbed on the apron and barked at the referee while Dustin hit Shattered Dreams on Benjamin. Dustin followed up with a bulldog for a near fall. MVP claimed Rhodes and Guevara didn’t want to go title for title. “That shows how confident they were,” MVP said.

Benjamin put Rhodes down. MJF climbed on the apron and offered the Dynamite Diamond Ring while adding that it was taking too long. Lashley stepped in and ordered MJF to return to ringside. Lashley tagged in and speared Guevara. Lashley had the pin, but Dustin pulled him to ringside and ran him into the ring post.

MJF tried to throw a punch at Dustin, who blocked it. MJF raked Dustin’s eyes. MJF wound up to hit Dustin with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Lashley grabbed MJF’s arm to stop him. Lashley got in MJF’s face, but then both men smiled and hugged. Lashley speared Dustin through a ringside barricade.

Guevara went for a suicide dive, but Benjamin cut him off with what appeared to be a poorly timed knee strike. Benjamin hit Guevara with a knee strike and a thrust kick before pinning him…

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated ROH Tag Team Champions “The Sons of Texas” Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in 12:35 to retain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

Powell’s POV: So the tension between MJF and Lashley was just a swerve for the sake of a swerve? Meh. I was hoping for a more competitive match rather than this being mostly about The Hurt Syndicate. And why would MVP make the babyface look like shit by saying they wouldn’t make it a title vs. title match?

A video package set up the AEW Continental Championship match. Mike Bailey received some cheers, and heel Kazuchika Okada received pyro and got more cheers…

5. Kazuchika Okada vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW Continental Championship. Excalibur called Okada the greatest tournament wrestler ever. Bailey performed an early head-scissors takedown. Okada rolled to ringisde. Bailey jumped over the ropes, but Okada slammed his head on the apron. Bailey got Okada down in front of the steps and threw a kick that Okada avoided.

Bailey popped right up despite hitting the ring steps and struck the crane kick pose, and then connected with the Karate Kid special. Bailey performed a moonsault from the middle rope inside the ring onto Okada on the floor. Bailey rolled Okada back in the ring and hit him with fast kicks until Okada cut him off with a dragon screw leg whip.

Bailey eventually battled back and hit a missile dropkick. Okada cut him off with a neckbreaker over his knee. Okada flipped off the camera and was rolled into a pin for a two count. Okada flipped off Bailey, who hit him with a rolling elbow. Bailey went for a top rope shooting star press, but Okada put his knees up. Okada sold knee pain while Bailey clutched his ribs.

A short time later, Bailey set up on the middle rope for a move, but Okada dropkicked him. Okada got Bailey on the apron and set up for a move, but Bailey slipped out of it and swept Okada’s legs out from under him. Bailey performed a knee drop. Back in the ring, Bailey hit a spinning kick in the corner. Okada avoided the Ultimate Weapon and dropkicked Bailey. Okada went for another dropkick, but Bailey held the ropes. Bailey hit a knee drop.

Bailey avoided a Rainmaker and threw a nice kick at Okada. Bailey put Okada down with another kick and covered him. The referee made the three count, but Okada grabbed the bottom rope just before the referee’s hand hit the mat, so the referee waved off the three count.

Bailey held Okada’s arms while throwing kicks at him. Okada fired back with two short-arm clotheslines. Okada went for the Rainmaker, but Bailey ducked it. Bailey rolled Okada into a pin for a two count, then tried again for a close near fall. Bailey dropped Okada with a kick and then went up top and went for the Ultimate Weapon, but Okada dropkicked him in midair. Okada hit the Rainmaker and scored the pin…

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mike Bailey in 16:05 to retain the AEW Continental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The Ultima Weapon into the dropkick spot looked great. This was a strong match, but there was just no reason to think Bailey was going to win, so the crowd didn’t buy into the near falls as much as they likely would have under different circumstances.

A video package set up the AEW Women’s Championship match. Mina Shirakawa made her entrance and was well received by the live crowd. Toni Storm made her entrance with Luther and received an even more favorable crowd reaction…

6. Toni Storm (w/Luther) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women’s Championship. Excalibur questioned if the sequel would turn out differently than the first match between the two. A few minutes into the match, Shirakawa hit a tornado DDT and followed up with a running dropkick. Shirakawa blasted Storm with a rolling elbow and then clotheslined her. Shirakawa took Storm down with a dragon screw leg whip. Shirakawa peformed another dragon screw over the middle rope.

Storm went to the floor. Shirakawa charged toward her, but Luther got in the way. Shirakawa hit Luther and then jumped off his back and splashed Storm on the floor. Shirakawa went up top and dove toward Storm and Luther, but Storm moved, and Shirakawa took out Luther. Storm picked up Shirakawa and put her right back down with a DDT.

Later, Storm threw elbow strikes while Shirkawa threw kicks at Storm’s right knee. Storm executed a couple of release German suplexes. Storm went for a hip attack, but she sold her injured right knee. Shirakawa took advantage of the injury by attacking Storm, who then put her down with a Sky High for a near fall.