By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Battleground

Streamed live May 25, 2025, on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

NXT Battleground Countdown Show Notes

The countdown shows starts at 6CT/7ET, and the main card starts at 7CT/8ET…