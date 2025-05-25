AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show results: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron, eight-man tag

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Double Or Nothing Pre-Show

Streamed live May 25, 2025, on AEW YouTube

Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

-Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett, and RJ City hosted the pre-show from a suite. The trio wished Jim Ross well in his battle with colon cancer.

-Prince Nana joined the pre-show panel. Nana put over the danger of the Anarchy in the Arena match. Jarrett told Nana that he didn’t like his team’s chances because the Death Riders and Young Bucks have more experience in Anarchy in the Arena matches.

-Madison Rayne joined the panel to discuss the women’s matches. Footage aired of Mercedes walking backstage.

-Matt Menard stepped in and spoke about the FTR vs. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia match. Menard assured the panel that Stokely Hathaway would not be a factor in the match.

-Footage aired of EMTs unloading a stretcher and wheeling it toward the building for the stretcher match.

-Ricochet was interviewed in the backstage area by Lexi Nair. Ricochet acknowledged that he’d be competing in his first stretcher match. Ricochet explained that the goal is to wheel a wrestler on the stretcher into the ambulance and close the doors. He added that rule number two is that there are no rules “except for rule number one.”

-Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from the broadcast table at ringside.

-Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions while entrances took place for the first pre-show.

1. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron. The ring has the AEW logo on the canvas. The turnbuckle pads have some advertising along with a Double Or Nothing logo.