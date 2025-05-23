What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match and MITB qualifiers set for tonight’s show

May 23, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Fraxiom” Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Women’s U.S. Champion Zelina Vega vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia in a women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Savannah, Georgia at EnMarket Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.