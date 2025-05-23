Mick Foley on there being more than one way to have a great match, working backwards with Bret Hart, his wrestling disappointments

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Mick Foley

Modern wrestling pet peeve: “That’s my only pet peeve about today’s product, fans have come to believe there’s only one way to have a great match. I don’t believe that. It would take a handful of people to defy the prevailing winds and go in a different direction. So, I think there should be a reminder every once in a while that not every great match has to look the same.”

Working with Bret Hart: “I had one with Bret Hart. It was unconventional. We worked backwards, if that makes any sense. We didn’t go from start to finish, we went from finish to start. It was unusual, and it was effective. I wish I had a copy of it, just so I could see why it worked, and so that other people might study it and realize there’s more than one way to have a great match.”

Shotgun Saturday Night vs. Bret Hart: “I don’t know if I’ve seen that or if I have, it was 25 years ago. What made that one interesting is that Bret is one of the best. I mean, he’s ‘The Best There is, The Best There was, and The Best There Ever Will Be.’ The cool thing about that is, he was so good that it’s not interpreted as a joke or braggadocio. He has those type of qualifications. He asked me if there’s anything I wanted to do, and I just said, ‘Bret, the idea of this show is it’s really rough around the edges, why don’t we just have a rough match? Just go out there and see what happens.’ Aside from me, I believe, messing up a neckbreaker it was, it was a really good match.”

Disappointments in wrestling: “I will say one of the biggest disappointments in my career is that I did not have a chance to wrestle either Bret or Shawn [Michaels]. Shawn and I had our, you know, our first singles match ever at Mind Games. It was one for the record books or one for the sake of history. But it wasn’t a hot feud. It was like a cold match, and then we never got the chance to do it on the grandest stage of them all. But I wish I’d been given that opportunity, or to wrestle The Undertaker at WrestleMania.”

Other topics include 40 Years of Foley World Tour, the WWF, Undertaker, Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Randy Orton, ECW, Sabu, WCW, Van Hammer, Big Van Vader, rare matches, HBK, Triple H, Hell in a Cell, and more.