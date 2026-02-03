WWE Raw on Netflix viewership: Did the final show before the Royal Rumble produce increased numbers?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 26 edition of WWE Raw did not crack the top ten global views list on Netflix, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The January 19 edition finished ninth on last week’s top ten list with 2.5 million global views.

Powell’s POV: The tenth place show on the latest top ten list had 2.7 million views, meaning the January 26 Raw fell short of that mark. I’ll be surprised if last night’s Royal Rumble fallout show with Roman Reigns advertised doesn’t crack next week’s top ten. The Raw global numbers are released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.

