NXT Roadblock date and location revealed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Roadblock is returning to the Big Apple. The themed edition of the NXT television show will be held on Tuesday, March 31, in New York, New York, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. For ticket information, visit MSG.com.

Powell’s POV: The last NXT Roadblock was held on March 11, 2025, at the same venue, which WrestleTix listed as being set up for 4,781. The show included NXT Women’s Champion Giulia vs. NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match, Oba Femi vs. Moose for the NXT Championship, and Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the TNA Tag Team Titles. I labeled it an excellent show and gave it all Hits in my NXT Roadblock Hit List.

