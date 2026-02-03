Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” TV results (Episode 22): Vetter’s review of ROW Champion Danny Limelight vs. Jesse Funaki in a non-title match, “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Jada Stone for the ROW Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “Platinum” (Episode 22)

Taped January 10, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed February 1, 2026, on the YouTube.com

As always, the lighting and overall production is top-notch for an indy, and the crowd is maybe 500.

* Ryan Davidson came to the ring and badmouthed the fans and the “talent in the back.” He’s older and has the body/physique and ring gear of PCO (but with hair on his head!) He called out his opponent.

1. Buck Gator vs. Ryan Davidson. Gator is a scrawny kid who seems to love to party. He hit an atomic drop and a shoulder tackle. He did a Gator Roll on the mat at 3:00 and hit a DVD for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Davidson pushed the ref into the ropes to crotch Gator in the corner, then he hit a Falcon Arrow out of the corner for the pin. Meh.

Ryan Davidson defeated Buck Gator at 5:01.

* In a backstage video from the control room, Will Allday called out Davidson.

* Emily May interviewed “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe. (She just had a match in ROH, then in a mixed tag on AEW Collision last week!) Monroe was excited and showed off her newly won women’s title. She’s facing TNA signee Jada Stone tonight!

2. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Jada Stone for the ROW Women’s Title. As usual, Jada is much shorter than her opponent. Quick reversals at the bell, and both women did some handsprings and flips to avoid the other’s offense. Monroe dove through the ropes onto Jada at 1:30. In the ring, Jada applied a Muta Lock and cranked on Monroe’s head. Monroe hit some chops; Jada fired back with her own chops.

Jada hit an awkward Spanish Fly from the corner, then a moonsault, but Monroe got her knees up. Monica hit a Blockbuster, and they were both down at 6:00. Monroe hit some clotheslines and a powerslam, then a Lionsault for a believable nearfall. Monica went to the top rope, but Jada superkicked her. They fought on the ropes in the corner. HollyHood Haley J suddenly appeared, jumped in the ring, and punched both women. The ref saw all of this and called for the bell. Decent action; lame finish.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Jada Stone ended in a draw at 7:54; Monroe retains the ROW Women’s Title.

* Emily May tried to interview Danny Limelight backstage, who was annoyed with her. She informed him that he’s facing Jesse Funaki for the ROW Title tonight. He wondered why he would be facing an unproven kid, and he’s not putting his title on the line against him.

3. “The Command” Terrale Tempo and Big Luther vs. “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “The Dirty White Boys” Johnny Lyons and TY Shane for the ROW Tag Team Titles. The Dirty White Boys wore white-and-black checkered shirts and trucker hats. The Command has dominated here for months, and the crowd chanted for Luther before the bell. Midas and Hadar opened; the other six were on the apron. Better Together hit a team Russian Leg Sweep on Midas.

Jay Lyon hit a quick armdrag on Hadar and roared to scare him. The Dirty White Boys got in and worked over Midas. Terrale (think Rich Swann) got in and worked over Midas, hitting a snap suplex at 4:00, then an elbow drop for a nearfall. Terrale didn’t tag in Luther, who looked perplexed by that. (Uh-ohh! Trouble?) Jay Lyon dove through the ropes onto four guys on the floor. In the ring, TY Shane stomped on Tempo. Terrale crawled to his corner, but the other six guys tackled him to stop him from reaching Luther in the corner! Funny.

Luther (think a young Keith Lee) got the hot tag at 7:00, and he hit a double shoulder tackle. He caught Midas coming off the top rope and threw him onto Lyon. Ori hit a superkick on Luther, then Better Together hit stereo superkicks. However, Luther hit a double clothesline on them. TY Shane tried a clothesline, but just ricocheted off of Big Luther. The champs hit a modified Doomsday Device clothesline on Shane for the pin. That was really fun, as the crowd was HOT for that Luther tag.

“The Command” Terrale Tempo and Big Luther defeated “Better Together” Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz, “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black, and “The Dirty White Boys” Johnny Lyons and TY Shane in a four-way to retain the ROW Tag Team Titles at 8:29.

4. ROW Champion Danny Limelight (w/Gaspar Hernandez) vs. Jesse Funaki in a non-title match. Again… yes, Jesse is the son of the former Smackdown No. 1 announcer, and he’s probably in his late teens or early 20s. I’ll reiterate that Limelight is totally channeling prime Chavo Guerrero these days; he jawed at the crowd before they locked up. Jesse applied a headlock on the mat. He hit a dropkick, and Danny rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. Funaki dove onto him. In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Gaspar tripped Funaki, and it allowed Danny to throw Jesse shoulder-first into the corner to damage his shoulder. Limelight hit a chop and choked Jesse in the ropes. Jesse hit an enzuigiri in the corner. Danny went back to targeting the left arm and shoulder and hit a running kick on it. Funaki hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:30, then a Michinoku Driver! Danny hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly and “Give Me The Loot” (his version of a Pedigree) for the pin. I always say… sometimes the heel needs to win clean just because he’s the better competitor.

ROW Champion Danny Limelight defeated Jesse Funaki in a non-title match at 6:45.

Final Thoughts: This hour flew by, and it aired without any annoying commercial breaks. I really like all three sets of champions who were in action tonight. Big Luther has size and presence. He’s not ready now for a bigger promotion, but he’s certainly one to keep an eye on. I don’t know why Tempo didn’t tag him in earlier in their match — it’s too early to tease dissension there. The opener didn’t do anything for me; the crowd loved the Gator kid.

I’ll keep hammering this point… how does a promotion with this good of production fail on a regular basis to use on-screen graphics? I have gotten to know most of the roster, but it would have been nice to have the names displayed. The episode clocks in at 50 minutes.