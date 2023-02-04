What's happening...

NXT talent reportedly allowed to work for select independent promotions

February 4, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced that WWE has agreed to let NXT wrestlers work for the promotion. This news was followed by Bryan Alvarez of WrestlingObserver.com reporting that NXT talent will be allowed to work for select independent promotions.

Powell’s POV: This is a logical and long overdue move. It allows the developmental talent to get more reps while also working in front of different crowds. It’s unclear which additional independent promotions are on the approved list.

