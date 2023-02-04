NXT talent reportedly allowed to work for select independent promotions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling announced that WWE has agreed to let NXT wrestlers work for the promotion. This news was followed by Bryan Alvarez of WrestlingObserver.com reporting that NXT talent will be allowed to work for select independent promotions.

Powell’s POV: This is a logical and long overdue move. It allows the developmental talent to get more reps while also working in front of different crowds. It’s unclear which additional independent promotions are on the approved list.

Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s @ivynile_wwe in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City. pic.twitter.com/5vGqGCd5wa — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) February 4, 2023