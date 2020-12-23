WWE Slammy Award winners for 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced the following Slammy Award winners on December 23, 2020.
-Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre
-Match of the Year: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match
-Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton
-Tag Team of the Year: “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
-Return of the Year: Edge
-Ring Gear of the Year: New Day
-Breakout Star of the Year: “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins
-Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks
-Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre
-Moment of the Year: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell
-Most Creative 24/7 Pin: Drew Gulak in a janitor outfit
-Musical Performance of the Year: Elias
-Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley
-Trashtalker of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business
-WWE Network Documentary of the Year: Undertaker: The Last Ride
-Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski
-Double Cross of the Year: Bayley betrays Sasha Banks
-Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson
Powell’s POV: The full list of nominees and winners is available via WWE.com.
