WWE Slammy Award winners for 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the following Slammy Award winners on December 23, 2020.

-Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

-Match of the Year: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match

-Rivalry of the Year: Edge vs. Randy Orton

-Tag Team of the Year: “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

-Return of the Year: Edge

-Ring Gear of the Year: New Day

-Breakout Star of the Year: “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

-Female Superstar of the Year: Sasha Banks

-Male Superstar of the Year: Drew McIntyre

-Moment of the Year: The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

-Most Creative 24/7 Pin: Drew Gulak in a janitor outfit

-Musical Performance of the Year: Elias

-Social Media Superstar of the Year: Bayley

-Trashtalker of the Year: Lacey Evans and The Hurt Business

-WWE Network Documentary of the Year: Undertaker: The Last Ride

-Celebrity Appearance of the Year: Rob Gronkowski

-Double Cross of the Year: Bayley betrays Sasha Banks

-Referee of the Year: Charles Robinson

Powell’s POV: The full list of nominees and winners is available via WWE.com.