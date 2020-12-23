MLW’s official preview for tonight’s Fusion featuring the Opera Cup final

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following preview for tonight’s edition of MLW Fusion.

MLW returns TONIGHT at 7pm ET with a double main event on FUSION available on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV and YouTube. Learn more about where to watch.

The 2020 Opera Cup reaches its climax, as newlawoffice.com presents the finals.

Eight top ranked wrestlers have battled for the glory and to have their name written in the history books as the 2020 Opera Cup winner. Tonight only two remain as MLW’s greatest rivalries writes a new chapter.

“The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” Low Ki and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor clash in the finals for the prestigious Opera Cup in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Two former World Champions dance with destiny and history. Who will prevail? Tune in to find out.

In other action, the Dirty Blondes, representing Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable, look to take the tag team division by storm. Leo Brien and Michael Patrick with manager Aria Blake intend on sending a blunt message to the World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

The road to Kings of Colosseum is heating up as National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone readies for CONTRA’s masked mercenary, Mads Krügger.

Alicia Atout delivers new matches for the 2021 edition of Kings of Colosseum.

Plus, Los Parks are done playing games as they give the league a major ultimatum.

Join Rich Bocchini, Jared St Laurent and correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of world class competition featuring the Opera Cup finals.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.