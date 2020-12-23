NXT TV preview: NXT Tag Title match, A Very Gargano Christmas, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick in a Street Fight for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai.

-Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah Scott.

-Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly relive their NXT Title match from NXT Takeover 31.

-Bronson Reed returns.

-A Very Gargano Christmas.

Powell’s POV: It’s great to see Kai listed for a match, as she indicated after WarGames that it would be some time before she appeared on the show again. NXT will air unopposed by AEW Dynamite, which will air later tonight following TNT’s coverage of an NBA game. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.