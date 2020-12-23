AEW Dynamite preview: Holiday Bash edition, special start time

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Cater and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles.
-Tony Schiavone interviews Sting.
-Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Top Flight” Darius Martin and Daunte Martin.
-AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida in action.
-Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno
-“Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. Colt Cabana and Dark Order’s 5 and 10.
-Pac vs. The Butcher.
-Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford announce their wedding date.
Powell’s POV: This week’s show was taped on Thursday Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. It will air tonight with a late start time of 9CT/10ET or whenever TNT’s coverage of an NBA game is complete. Join us for live coverage on Wednesday night.
