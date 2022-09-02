What's happening...

09/02 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich for a shot at the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven for the Impact Tag Titles, Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King for the X Division Title, Mickie James’ announcement, Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne

September 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich for a shot at the Knockouts Title at Bound For Glory, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven for the Impact Tag Titles, Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King for the X Division Title, Mickie James’ big announcement, Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne, and more (15:24)…

Click here for the September 2 Impact Wrestling audio review.

