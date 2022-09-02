Impact Wrestling TV rating for the show headlined by Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo for a Knockouts Title shot at Bound For Glory

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 104,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the previous episode’s 111,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the 0.02 rating drawn last week. Impact finished 146th in Thursday’s cable ratings, while the NJPW show that followed on AXS failed to crack the top 150. This was the last episode of Impact before NFL season, so it will be interesting to see how they perform starting against next week’s kickoff game.