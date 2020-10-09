WWE Draft, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, next advertised pro wrestling dates, Eddie Guerrero, Rockin’ Robin, Stevie Richards

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features the first night of the WWE Draft, which will conclude on Monday’s Raw. Join me for the weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are available on Saturday morning along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews are available on Saturday mornings, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members will premiere tomorrow morning.

-The next live event listed on the WWE website is Saturday in Madrid, Spain. Um, sure. The show listed after that is November 7 in Springfield, Massachusetts. There’s obviously no telling whether WWE or anyone of the promotions listed below will return to running live events by then. In fact, it seems highly unlikely that WWE would be allowed to venture overseas due to travel restrictions.

-The next AEW Dynamite event listed outside of Jacksonville, Florida is December 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Lakefront Arena.

-New Japan Pro Wrestling’s next event is the continuation of the G1 Climax tournament on Saturday morning in Osaka, Japan. The next event will be Sunday in Aichi.

-Impact Wrestling is not listing any live events on their website.

-Ring of Honor has no live event dates listed on its website. The company taped television recently in Baltimore, Maryland.

-MLW’s will be returning with new television shows in November. The company will not announce the location of its October tapings.

-The NWA has not announced any new dates for their standalone events as of this update. However, Billy Corgan did announce yesterday that the company will return even without fans in attendance at the television tapings.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Eddie Guerrero was born on October 9, 1967. He died of heart failure on November 13, 2005 at age 38.

-Rockin’ Robin (Robin Smith) is 56.

-Stevie Richards (Michael Manna) is 49.



