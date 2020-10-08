10/8 NXT UK TV results: A-Kid vs. Flash Morgan Webster in a NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match, Nina Samuels and Amale vs. Xia Brookside and Dani Luna, Jack Starz vs. Saxon Huxley

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV

Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios

Streamed October 8, 2020 on WWE Network

1. Xia Brookside and Dani Luna defeated Nina Samuels and Amale.

2. Saxon Huxley over Jack Starz.

3. A-Kid defeated Flash Morgan Webster in a NXT UK Heritage Cup tournament match.

Powell’s POV: Kay Lee Ray also delivered a State of the Union Address, which led to a fight with Jinny. Haydn Gleed’s written and audio reviews of the NXT UK television are on temporary hiatus but should return next week.



