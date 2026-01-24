WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show January 24, 2026 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poll: Vote for the best match Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn for a shot at the WWE Championship Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe snme
Be the first to comment