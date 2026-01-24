What's happening...

01/24 PW Boom with Jason Powell (Episode 392): WWE SNME review with Jake Barnett on a four-way for shot at the WWE Championship, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

January 24, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Jake Barnett reviewing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn for a shot at the WWE Championship, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jake Barnett (Episode 392).

